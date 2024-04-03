Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 16,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

