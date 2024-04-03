Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

