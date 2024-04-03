Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 70,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,250. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

