Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 11,095 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after acquiring an additional 746,756 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 7,235,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,363,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

