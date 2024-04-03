Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in General Mills by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. 372,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

