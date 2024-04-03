Howland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $246.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

