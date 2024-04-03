Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $305.64. 395,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.88. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Humana

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.