Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Trading Halts Explained
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.