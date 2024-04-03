Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

