HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 843,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,509,265 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

