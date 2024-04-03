Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 342,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 153,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.1 %

HY opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.