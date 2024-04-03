IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.70

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 2993706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $23,722,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $12,557,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

