ICON Achieves Market Cap of $304.28 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $304.28 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,611,806 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,594,701.6168836 with 987,588,049.2824806 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31421118 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $16,898,887.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
