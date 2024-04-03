IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 855,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Stock Performance
IDEX stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.