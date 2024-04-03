IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 855,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

