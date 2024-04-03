IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Update

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IDW Media Stock Performance

Shares of IDWM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. IDW Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.49.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

