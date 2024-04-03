Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.21. Approximately 91,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,140,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,441.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.