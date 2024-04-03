Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

