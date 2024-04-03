Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYM opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.79. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $877.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.