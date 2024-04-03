Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $270,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

