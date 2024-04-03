Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $282,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

