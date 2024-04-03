Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 488,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.80 billion, a PE ratio of 343.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

