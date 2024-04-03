Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Snowflake by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Snowflake by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

