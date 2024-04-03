Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $304.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.16.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

