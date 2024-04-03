Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 176 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

