Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 265 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

