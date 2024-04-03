Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.