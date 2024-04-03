Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Shell were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

