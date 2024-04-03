Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 469,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 108,058 shares during the period.

BSCV opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

