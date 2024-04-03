Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IR. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.1 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

