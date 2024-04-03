Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 266,130.01 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 266,130.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,492,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately 334,634,523.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 129,372 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.32 per share, for a total transaction of 2,111,351.04.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,958 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

BMEZ opened at 15.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

