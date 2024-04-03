Insider Buying: Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($33,642.98).

Chesnara Trading Up 1.9 %

Chesnara stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271.50 ($3.41). 161,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,751. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.56 million, a PE ratio of -792.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.60. Chesnara plc has a 52 week low of GBX 242.70 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($3.85).

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

