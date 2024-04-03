Insider Buying: Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Buys 21,633 Shares of Stock

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howell bought 21,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £19,902.36 ($24,984.13).

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LON PHP traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92 ($1.15). 5,958,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,630.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. Primary Health Properties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.37).

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

