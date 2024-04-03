Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Kenner bought 4,230 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

