Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,068. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

