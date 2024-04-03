Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Integer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Integer by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

