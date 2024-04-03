Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $105.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.40.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Integer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Integer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Integer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.