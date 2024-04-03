Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Up to $33.52

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $34.80. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 16,652 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after buying an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

