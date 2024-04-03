Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded up $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,345.03. 156,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,282.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,078.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $623.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

