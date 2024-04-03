Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 46 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.27. 154,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

