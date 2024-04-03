Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

