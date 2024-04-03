Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 656 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.1 %

Medpace stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $393.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,538. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $185.43 and a one year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

