Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. 1,951,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381,751. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.04.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

