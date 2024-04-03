Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. 1,221,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

