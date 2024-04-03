Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $209,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.62.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.42 and its 200 day moving average is $253.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

