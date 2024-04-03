Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

