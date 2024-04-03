Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMG traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,013. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $167.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.