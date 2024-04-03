Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,395 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,585 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after acquiring an additional 573,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. 678,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

