Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. 261,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,509. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

