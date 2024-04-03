Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,785. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

