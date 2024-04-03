Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

