Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

